Jonny Rose
Jonny Rose is the founder of Croydon Tech City and fashion label Croydon Vs The World. He writes here in a personal capacity and tweets at @98rosjon
- Opinion
We need a 'church for the poor' - but let's not forget the rich either
Those who are super-wealthy need the gospel as much as anyone else, says Jonny Rose
- Opinion
Christians are not being heard in the mainstream media. And we only have ourselves to blame.
Jonny Rose explains why he believes Christians are largely erased from the gaze of British media and suggests what can be done to reverse the trend.