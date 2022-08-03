Jonny Gumbel
Jonny Gumbel studied theology at Oriel College, Oxford and King’s College, London. He was part of the pioneering team which established the St Peter's Brighton church plant, where he was Associate Vicar for over twelve years. He taught theology and preaching at St Mellitus College and is about to become Rector of Christ Church Rio in Brazil. Jonny is married to Tara and they have four children. His latest book, Loved, is published by Muddy Pearl.
- Opinion
Jonny Gumbel: Chronic fatigue led to an identity crisis. But a revelation of God's love changed everything
When Jonny Gumbel contracted ME in his early 20s, he had to drop out of university and was bed ridden for a year. But wrestling with the question of who he was when everything else was taken away led to a deep understanding of God’s unconditional love