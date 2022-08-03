Jonny Gumbel

Jonny Gumbel studied theology at Oriel College, Oxford and King’s College, London. He was part of the pioneering team which established the St Peter's Brighton church plant, where he was Associate Vicar for over twelve years. He taught theology and preaching at St Mellitus College and is about to become Rector of Christ Church Rio in Brazil. Jonny is married to Tara and they have four children. His latest book, Loved, is published by Muddy Pearl.