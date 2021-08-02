Jon Yates

Jon Yates is a recovering stand-up (he failed very fast), community worker, McKinsey consultant, youth worker and international development worker. He co-founded a number of charities including the National Citizen Service and was the lead policy adviser to the UK’s education secretary. He is the executive director of the Youth Endowment Fund and the author of Fractured: Why our societies are coming apart and how we put them back together again (HarperCollins)