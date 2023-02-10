Jon Stockley
Jon has worked for the government, in finance and education, and is now the national director for Christian Vision for Men (CVM) in Wales. He lives in North Wales with his wife and son. When he is not working Jon loves to get out into the countryside with friends or relax in one of his local coffee shops.
- Opinion
It’s been a bad week for men in the news. Jesus is the only answer
This week’s most-read news stories have involved men behaving abhorrently. Christian Vision for Men’s Jon Stockley says the only antidote to the relentless surge of toxic masculinity is for men to imitate Christ