Johnny Rivera
Johnny Rivera is a pastor and graduate student pursuing a Master of Arts in Spirituality. With over 20 years of ministry experience, he is passionate about helping others grow in faith and exploring how spirituality intersects with culture, identity, and everyday life.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.metaforgeleadership.com
- Opinion
Bad Bunny, good gospel: The lessons I’m learning from this Puerto Rican rapper
Bad Bunny’s latest album speaks of his proud Puerto Rican heritage. For pastor Johnny Rivera, it was a reminder that his allegiance is to Christ, and he will always be proud to live under God’s banner