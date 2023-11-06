John Maiden
Dr John Maiden is an academic and author of Age of the Spirit: Charismatic renewal, the Anglo-world and global Christianity, 1945-1980 (Oxford University Press)
What is the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR)?
The founder of the International House of Prayer (IHOP), Mike Bickle, is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. His organisation, which fuses 24-7 prayer and worship, has long been associated with the New Apostolic Reformation. But what exactly is NAR, and why is it controversial in some quarters? Church historian, Dr John Maiden explains