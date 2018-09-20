John Lennox

John Lennox is professor of mathematics in the University of Oxford and emeritus fellow in mathematics and the philosophy of science at Green Templeton College, Oxford. He speaks on behalf of Ravi Zacharias Ministries International (RZIM). His book, Against the Flow: The inspiration of Daniel in an age of relativism (Monarch) is available now. Hear John in conversation with atheist Michael Ruse in the latest episode of The Big Conversation. Watch it in full at thebigconversation.show