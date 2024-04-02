John Heathershaw
John Heathershaw is Professor of International Relations at the University of Exeter and the author of Security After Christendom (Wipf & Stock).
Richard Dawkins wants to be a cultural Christian. But there’s no such thing
Prominent atheists are declaring themselves “cultural Christians”. But you can’t pick and mix the bits of faith you like, says John Heathershaw. It won’t work
Why church leaders get Ukraine wrong
Church leaders are wasting their time when they call for Ukraine to negotiate or for Russia to retreat. There’s a reason why they aren’t being listened to, explains John Heathershaw