John Buckeridge
John is the deputy chief executive of Premier. He is married with two sons.
- Opinion
Why Moorlands College is facing an uncertain future
The resignation of the long-standing and highly respected principal of Moorlands College leaves the Christian theological training centre with a tricky choice, says one former student
- Archive content
100 years on
A century after their birth, John Buckeridge reflects on the impact of the Pentecostals.
- Archive content
Long Haul
John Buckeridge reflects on important research into recent city-wide missions.
- Archive content
Under Pressure
John Buckeridge wonders if hardship will make us or break us...
- Magazine Features
Come on you saints!
John Buckeridge explores the Christian roots of many football clubs
- Archive content
One man’s legacy
John Buckeridge marks the passing of a ‘giant’, impacted but not crippled by tragedy.
- Archive content
Beautiful News
Matt Redman has brought out a new album of worship songs. John Buckeridge asks Matt what his biggest challenge as a worship leader is, if charismatic worship is unfriendly to most men, and how he plans to spend the rest of his life.
- Archive content
You hero?
John Buckeridge wonders who will one day win hero status.
- Archive content
Match Fixing
John Buckeridge on how a winning team needs the right balance of optimism and reality
- Archive content
Net Worth: how the church can fight malaria
Malaria causes 750,000 deaths in Africa every year. Christianity learns what is being done to combat it and Tony Blair highlights about the role churches can play
- Archive content
Right to Vote
Put your cross on the ballot paper... or make John Buckeridge cross
- Archive content
The ‘e’ word
I’m not ashamed of the gospel, just the name ‘evangelical’, admits John Buckeridge.
- Archive content
Confident but not complacent
In a wide-ranging interview with John Buckeridge, Michael Nazir-Ali, the Anglican Bishop of Rochester encourages Christians in general, and evangelicals in particular, to be more confident about witnessing, debating theology, defending Christian ideals and loving people – whoever they may be.
- Archive content
The hardest word?
It’s still not too late to say sorry, writes John Buckeridge.
- Archive content
Paying power
John Buckeridge wonders about the consumer’s ability to influence corporations
- Archive content
TGI Sunday
John Buckeridge considers the perfect start to the week
- Archive content
Number crunch
The English Church census matters, writes John Buckeridge.
- Archive content
Slavery Then & Now: The True Price of Chocolate
Your favourite chocolate bar costs you just a few pence, but there is a hidden price someone else is forced to pay. In the second of our five-part series on modern day slavery, John Buckeridge highlights an unfair trade.
- Archive content
All about you
John Buckeridge discovers more about Christianity magazine readers.
- Archive content
Church without walls
John Buckeridge reports on the trend to serve Christ outside the walls of the church building