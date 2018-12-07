Joel Edwards
Rev Joel Edwards is a writer, broadcaster and international speaker. Until December 2014 he was International Director for Micah Challenge, a global Christian response to extreme poverty where he led the first global Christian response to corruption.
70 years on, Asia Bibi reminds us to thank God for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Joel Edwards argues that Christians who are doubtful of a secular code of human rights should embrace it and all those it protects
The letter of Joel Edwards to the UK Church
We invited the former director of the Evangelical Alliance to pen our second open letter to the UK Church. He urges Christians to undertake a new work of ‘translation’ today.
The migrant manslaughter needs more than politics
Watching the scenes of devastated survivors fished from the waves of the Mediterranean as they head for Italy is bad enough - until we remember that each one rescued represents many who didn't make it.
Letter From The Heart
An 'open letter' from Joel Edwards, general director of the Evangelical Alliance (UK) to those debating the theory of the atonement following the furore caused by a chapter from The Lost Message of Jesus, by Steve Chalke and Alan Mann.