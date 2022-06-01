Joanna Watson
Joanna Watson is an author, speaker and blogger with a passion is to see ordinary people encountering God in extraordinary ways. She is the author of Light through the Cracks: How God breaks in when life turns tough (Malcolm Down Publishing), birthed out of her first-hand experience of surviving a dramatic car accident. Joanna lives in Oxfordshire and also leads a large team for Tearfund, a Christian relief and development organisation.
- Real Life
God is still in the miracle business. I know because he did one for me
When God supernaturally rescued Joanna Watson from a car crash that could have ended her life, it set her on a new path. She’s spent years collecting stories of other miracles and, ahead of Pentecost, says we should expect them in our own lives, too