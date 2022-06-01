Joanna Watson

Joanna Watson is an author, speaker and blogger with a passion is to see ordinary people encountering God in extraordinary ways. She is the author of Light through the Cracks: How God breaks in when life turns tough (Malcolm Down Publishing), birthed out of her first-hand experience of surviving a dramatic car accident. Joanna lives in Oxfordshire  and also leads a large team for Tearfund, a Christian relief and development organisation.

Contact info

Website:
www.joannawatson.co.uk