Jim Mason

Dr Jim Mason has a B.Sc. in Engineering Physics from Queen’s University, Ontario, Canada and a Ph.D. in experimental Nuclear Physics from McMaster University, Ontario, Canada. Jim worked for one of Canada’s major defence electronics system integration companies for 37 years, becoming vice president of engineering, chief technology officer and serving on the company’s executive committee. Since retiring, he has felt called to use his scientific background to show others that the Bible is believable from first verse to last, as is part of Creation Ministries International.