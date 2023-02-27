Jeremy Balfour

Jeremy Balfour is a Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP for the Lothian Region.He is a member of the Scottish Parliament Social Justice and Social Security Committee and is the Scottish Conservative Party Spokesperson for Social Security and Disability. He is also Convener of the Cross Party Group on Disability. Jeremy studied law and theology, and worked in the legal profession and for Scottish Churches Housing Action before becoming an MSP. He is married to Jude and has twin girls. He enjoys travelling, watching sport and reading.