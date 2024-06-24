Jeff Lucas
Jeff Lucas is an international speaker, broadcaster, bestselling author and monthly columnist for Premier Christianity. He is a teaching pastor at Timberline Church in Fort Collins, Colorado and writes daily Bible notes “Life with Lucas”. Hear him every Sunday at 8pm on Premier Christian Radio or download the Lucas on Life podcast
Jesus let himself be interrupted. We should follow his example
Most of us don’t do well with interruptions. But allowing ourselves to be re-directed can be a useful and godly trait, says Jeff Lucas
Jeff Lucas: How I became a Christian
It was a rash, spur-of-the-moment decision to go to a church that day. Previous encounters during my 17 years of life had not been too impressive. As a child, I attended Sunday school three times. I felt confused, because those were the days of fuzzy felt, where paper cutouts of ...
'Tuneless' Jeff Lucas is grateful for the good news
Singing has never really been my gift. As a new believer, the church I joined practised full immersion baptism which, when first observed, seemed like an aquatic mugging. The time came for me to publicly affirm my faith in Jesus by taking a dip.
When a stripper came to church
Back in the wonderful days when I had hair, Larry was my hairdresser. He used to do a fine job with my copious mop. Sadly, the passing of time means the mop became a stranded peninsula, and what used to look like Texas now resembles the Isle of Wight. I ...
God isn’t a cosmic policeman. He’s so much better than that
There have been times when I’ve viewed God like a cosmic policeman, admits Jeff Lucas. But he isn’t the God of the gotcha. He’s good.
Jeff Lucas: My embarrassing first love stories
The author and teaching pastor doesn’t want to go back to his first faith. But his first love is another matter
Those awkward moments where we say ‘I’ll pray for you’ … and then don’t
We’ve all made this mistake…but in 2024 let’s pledge to do better, says Jeff Lucas
When preachers get it wrong
Jeff Lucas on having to apologise for a thoughtless comment made while in the pulpit
Every follower of Jesus should be a lifelong learner
We won’t graduate until our last breath, says Jeff Lucas. And even then we’ll be translated into an eternity of delightful discovery
Jeff Lucas is home alone!
Macaulay Culkin is in his 40s now but, for many, he will forever be Kevin McCallister, the precocious eight-year-old in the blockbuster 1990 comedy Home Alone. For those unfamiliar with the film, Kevin’s parents take off for a Christmas in Paris, unaware that they have left their young son behind. ...
Jeff Lucas on why he doesn't say Grace before meals
Perhaps you’ve been there. A family from church invite you for a meal. You don’t know them well, but are pleased by the opportunity. You chat while you wait for the food, and then, as the plates arrive, tension grips you.
Jeff Lucas is on a health kick. Here’s the secret to his success
Negotiations are not allowed, says Jeff Lucas as he explains how anchor habits are helping him stay fit
Jeff Lucas on the ‘mortifying’ moment the police stopped him
Decades ago, when my wife, Kay, and I were courting, we would exchange excruciating love letters loaded with syrup and spirituality: “Dear Kay, I love you so much, hallelujah, praise the Lord, but not as much as I love Jesus, glory to God.” Yuk.
A stunning sight
It was one of those: Is this God speaking to me? moments. Seemingly from nowhere a thought surfaced, and the persistent luminosity of it made me wonder if the Holy Spirit was broadcasting on my personal wavelength.
The pressure to impress
I was eagerly looking forward to my annual school reunion. Inevitably, we’d pass the hours reminiscing about the classes we’d loved and loathed, the girls we’d fancied, the pranks we’d played.
Our church has banned cheesy Christian signs. There's a better way...
Recently we decided to add a digital notice board to the outside of our church building. Some might feel this is an extravagance, and many churches would not have the resources (or desire) to spend money on signage, but a road study revealed that around 11 million cars pass our ...
Mum’s dementia
Looking back, it wasn’t the greatest idea. The care home had warned me that my mother was just days from dying. Agitation was robbing her of sleep and so I decided I would sit with her through the night.
What losing my keys taught me about God
Jeff Lucas says God is a searcher too
Jeff Lucas: ‘A night intruder tried to break into my house’
Night intruders are usually experts in stealth.
The Cwtch
It is one of my earliest childhood memories. I am probably not more than two or three and there is music playing on the radio. Suddenly my dad picks me up, gently wraps his arms around me, and begins to slowly dance with me. I can still feel the warmth ...