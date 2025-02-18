Jeff Hood
The Rev Dr Jeff Hood is a Catholic priest. Nationally recognised as both an activist and theologian, especially in his work with persons across the nation facing execution, Dr Hood presently resides in North Little Rock, Arkansas
Contact info
- Opinion
Steven Nelson didn’t deserve to die, even if he did kill a pastor
Rev Dr Jeff Hood met Steven Nelson, convicted for the murder of a church pastor, on death row in Texas. Steven protested his innocence until the end, but whatever the truth of his case, he should not have been executed, says Hood. We are not righteous enough to judge someone else in that way