Jayne Ozanne is a gay evangelical who works to ensure full inclusion of all LGBTI people of faith. Until recently, she was a longstanding member of the Church of England's General Synod and is chair of the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition. She is director of the Ozanne Foundation and the Global Interfaith Commission on LGBT+ Lives
Why sex outside marriage is not a salvation issue
Our understanding of God’s unconditional love is at the heart of division in the Church over sex and sexuality, says Jayne Ozanne. Jesus’ love for us may lead us to repent of sin, but it isn’t conditional on us doing so
The House of Bishops' statement on sexuality is unbelievable, unacceptable and ungodly
The statement does nothing to address or counter teaching that causes significant harm and abuse, says Jayne Ozanne