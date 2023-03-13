Jason Mandryk
Jason Mandryk was born, grew up, and studied in Canada before moving to the UK to join the Operation World team. For over 20 years, he has served through multiple editions and publications of this ministry, as researcher, editor, author, and co-director. He is currently based in Seoul, South Korea.
- Opinion
Beyond Asbury: 6 other places where revival is happening now
Our global God is always on the move, says Jason Mandryk. To take just one example, there is good reason to think there are more than 1 million believers in the Islamic Republic of Iran, he says. And you can be certain that none of them are nominal!