Janice McWilliams is a psychotherapist, spiritual director, speaker and author of Restore My Soul: Reimagining self-care for a sustainable life (Navpress).

Website:
www.janicemcwilliams.com
    Opinion

    3 ways to prevent burnout and focus on Jesus

    2023-09-26T11:55:00

    The best way to thrive in an age of overwhelm is not by planning expensive spa days or exotic holidays, but incorporating everyday spiritual practices that slow us down. It’s not a luxury, but a discipleship issue, says Janice McWilliams