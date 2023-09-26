Janice McWilliams
Janice McWilliams is a psychotherapist, spiritual director, speaker and author of Restore My Soul: Reimagining self-care for a sustainable life (Navpress).
3 ways to prevent burnout and focus on Jesus
The best way to thrive in an age of overwhelm is not by planning expensive spa days or exotic holidays, but incorporating everyday spiritual practices that slow us down. It’s not a luxury, but a discipleship issue, says Janice McWilliams