Jane’alam Sheikh
Jane’alam Sheikh was born in Mollahati slum in Kolkata. Through the work of Compassion UK project at his local church, he was able to attend school, where he excelled, eventually graduating with a Masters in International Business & Management from Manchester University. He founded Pursuit International, a charity that helps other young people in Kolkata find hope and freedom from poverty.
- Opinion
I grew up in an Indian slum. Now, thanks to God, I’m helping others
This World Hunger Day, there are more people than ever trapped in food poverty. Read one man’s story of finding hope in Christ and why he thinks education, as well as food, is essential in breaking the cycle.