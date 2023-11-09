James Walvin
Prof James Walvin OBE is a historian and author. A fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and the European Academy, he has held fellowships at Yale University, the University of the West Indies, the Australian National University and the University of Edinburgh. He co-edited the journal Slavery and Abolition for 20 years. His latest book is: Amazing Grace: A cultural history of the beloved hymn (UC Press).
- Opinion
How ‘Amazing Grace’ became the world’s most famous hymn
As ‘Amazing Grace’ turns 250 years old, historian James Walvin charts it’s unlikely journey from a humble parish church in England to becoming a global recording phenomenon, even adopted by the communities that the hymn’s author was once complicit in enslaving