James Roberts
Dr James Roberts is senior programme manager for The Council of Christians and Jews (CCJ). He holds a DPhil (PhD) in modern theology from the University of Oxford and is a member of the Interfaith Theological Advisory Group at Churches Together Britain and Ireland. He has previously worked at the Good Faith Partnership and is passionate about interfaith dialogue, theological studies, and connecting faith communities to work for social change.
- Opinion
What Christians need to know about antisemitism in Britain
Imagine having armed guards at Sunday services, or keeping the location of your church coffee morning a secret for fear of abuse or violent attack. It may seem unimaginable, but this is the reality for many Jews in the UK. Now, more than ever, Christians must show solidarity, says James Roberts