Jake Scott
Dr Jake Scott is the secretary at the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life (IIFL). An English Christian academic, his PhD thesis was written on populism, popular identity and political theory. He is particularly interested in the social impact of religion and faith.
- Testimonies
Taking my nan to church on Christmas Day was the start of my own journey to Jesus
A staunch atheist, Jake Scott was not interested in God. But when he attended a Christmas mass with his nan, it unlocked something in his heart