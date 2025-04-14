Jack Sara
Rev. Dr. Jack Sara is the President of Bethlehem Bible College. Born and raised in the Old City of Jerusalem, Jack studied at Bethlehem Bible College after committing his life to Christ and his teachings. Rev. Jack is an ordained minister with Evangelical Alliance Church in the Holy Land where he still maintains an overseeing role with the leadership of the churches. He has also worked extensively in the areas of peace & reconciliation.
- Opinion
Israel’s attack on a Christian hospital breaks my heart. We will keep praying for peace
The last operating hospital in the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli airstrike yesterday. Israel says a Hamas command and control centre was being operated from inside the medical facility. The head of Bethlehem Bible College Rev Jack Sara condemns the attack and says he fears for the remaining 600 Christians in Gaza