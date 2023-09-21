Jacinta Read
Jacinta Read is a British artist/writer and educator currently based in Los Angeles, USA. She is a children’s book illustrator and writing teacher, and holds a Ph.D. in Creative Writing. Her interests include literature, art, and neurodiversity.
- Reviews
Surprised by Oxford: A great love story, but where’s the God plot gone?
Carolyn Webber’s memoir, Surprised by Oxford, is a modern-day conversion story, says Jacinta Read. But its film adaptation is more of a love story with a side of Christianity. How it lands with audiences is yet to be seen
- Opinion
When leaders fail, it makes me want to leave the church. Here’s why I’m still clinging on
Recent years have seen a number of prominent evangelical leaders fall from their pedestals. Jacinta Read says although such revelations have made her want to walk away from the church, she’s choosing to stay in the hope of rebuilding on more solid foundations