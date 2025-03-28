Isaac Villegas

Isaac Villegas is a Mennonite minister and the author of Migrant God: A Christian vision for immigrant justice (Eerdmans)

https://isaacsvillegas.substack.com/
  • Rosa and Isaac
    Churches will always be a place of sanctuary, whatever Donald Trump says

    2025-03-28T14:28:00

    When the US authorities tried to deport Rosa del Carmen, she found refuge inside a church building - living there for two years. Isaac Villegas’ decision to provide sanctuary for an undocumented immigrant may have been politically controversial, but he believes it was line with historic Christian beliefs