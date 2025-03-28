Isaac Villegas
Isaac Villegas is a Mennonite minister and the author of Migrant God: A Christian vision for immigrant justice (Eerdmans)
Churches will always be a place of sanctuary, whatever Donald Trump says
When the US authorities tried to deport Rosa del Carmen, she found refuge inside a church building - living there for two years. Isaac Villegas’ decision to provide sanctuary for an undocumented immigrant may have been politically controversial, but he believes it was line with historic Christian beliefs