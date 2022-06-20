Inderjit Bhogal

Rev Dr Inderjit Bhogal, is a leading theologian and Methodist minister. He is a former president of the Methodist Conference and CEO of the Corrymeela Community.

He is founder and president of the rapidly growing City of Sanctuary movement and works with Churches Together in Britain and Ireland.

Contact info

Website:
www.inderjitbhogal.com/