Inderjit Bhogal
Rev Dr Inderjit Bhogal, is a leading theologian and Methodist minister. He is a former president of the Methodist Conference and CEO of the Corrymeela Community.
He is founder and president of the rapidly growing City of Sanctuary movement and works with Churches Together in Britain and Ireland.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.inderjitbhogal.com/
- Opinion
Creating places of sanctuary is a biblical concept. It's time for the Church to step up
This refugee week, Rev Dr Inderjit Bhogal says now is the time for the UK Church to be a prophetic voice in expressing extravagant hospitality in the face of increasing hostility towards refugees