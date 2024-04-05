Imtiaz Khan
Imtiaz Khan is London City Mission’s Islam training director. He grew up having Muslim friends in Pakistan, and created LCM’s Muslim engagement training, which has equipped hundreds of Christians in London to share their faith with Muslims
- Opinion
Should Christians attend an Iftar?
Photos of the Archbishop of Canterbury attending an Iftar meal have caused controversy among some Christians. What is the significance of the meal that marks the end of a Muslim’s daily Ramadan fast, and should a Jesus follower ever go to one?
- Opinion
Why Ramadan is a great opportunity for Christians to share their faith
For the next 30 days, Muslims across the world, including 3.8m people in the UK, will be observing Ramadan. Imtiaz Khan explains what Ramadan is, and how Christians can reach out with the free gift of grace during this time