Imogen Hill
Imogen Hill is a distinguished family law barrister and skilled arbitrator renowned for her expertise in intricate legal matters, as evidenced by her prestigious ranking in the legal 500. Beyond the court room, she passionately explores the interplay between the law, contemporary issues and the Christian faith, offering a unique perspective that enriches both her professional and personal endeavours
- Opinion
As a barrister I’m dismayed prayer is being removed from my profession
There’s no room for grace. That’s according to Lincoln’s Inn, one of the UK’s oldest legal institutions, which has decided to replace a prayer before meals with a humanistic reflection. Imogen Hill says the decision risks erasing centuries of history
- Testimonies
‘My grandmother’s prayers saved me’
The divorce of her parents caused a deep pain in Imogen Hill. But the faithful prayers of her grandmother started her on a path to healing – and the miraculous salvation of many of her family members