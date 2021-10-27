Howard and Holly Satterthwaite

Howard and Holly Satterthwaite have been married for ten years and have two children. Howard is the lead pastor of Westminster Chapel, London and previously worked as a barrister, as well as engaging in human rights work in Kenya and the USA. Holly has also worked in law, is a qualified career coach and is involved in the wider leadership of Westminster Chapel.

Their book, Spiritual Detox: Discovering the Joy of Liberating Confession (SPCK) is available now