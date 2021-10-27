Howard and Holly Satterthwaite
Howard and Holly Satterthwaite have been married for ten years and have two children. Howard is the lead pastor of Westminster Chapel, London and previously worked as a barrister, as well as engaging in human rights work in Kenya and the USA. Holly has also worked in law, is a qualified career coach and is involved in the wider leadership of Westminster Chapel.
Their book, Spiritual Detox: Discovering the Joy of Liberating Confession (SPCK) is available now
- Magazine Features
Why confessing your sins should be a joyful experience
Confessing our sins doesn’t sound like a barrel of laughs. But if we don’t give it the attention it deserves, we miss the joy that God wants for us, says Howard and Holly Satterthwaite