Hilary Edgerton

When not walking in the hills and moors of West Yorkshire or the Peak District with her pint-sized dog, Hilary is a dedicated amateur thespian. She spent many years as a vicar of multi-parish benefices in Yorkshire and Derbyshire before becoming minister for discipleship in the Saddleworth team churches and a Church of England chaplain in HMP Buckley Hall.