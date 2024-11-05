Hilary Edgerton
When not walking in the hills and moors of West Yorkshire or the Peak District with her pint-sized dog, Hilary is a dedicated amateur thespian. She spent many years as a vicar of multi-parish benefices in Yorkshire and Derbyshire before becoming minister for discipleship in the Saddleworth team churches and a Church of England chaplain in HMP Buckley Hall.
- Real Life
I don’t judge the prisoners I work with. There but for the grace of God go I
Working as a prison chaplain is sometimes funny, sometimes sad and often challenging. But it has taught Rev Hilary Edgerton more about grace than she ever thought possible