Henry George
Henry has served in a number of Ichthus roles across 16 years – leading congregations, overseeing worship, heading up live-streaming and church planting in Bangkok. Henry now leads the Ichthus Ministry Team and is passionate about Ichthus Theology and ‘Church on the Streets’. He graduated from RadNet in 2007.
- Opinion
Ichthus founder Roger Forster (1933-2024): Passionate preacher, evangelist and intellectual
The founder of Ichthus Fellowship, Roger Forster, has died at the age of 90. Roger was widely considered to be one of the most prominent figures in the UK evangelical church. The worship leader Graham Kendrick, and current Ichthus leader Henry George pay tribute to him