Helen Coffey

Pity the poor 20-something Christian in our society. Bombarded on one side by a media and culture that urges them to have uncommitted sex at any opportunity, and on the other by a Church that tells them sharply that they should not (but they should get married and have a family), it can be a struggle. There are loads of books out there advising those trying to navigate the romantic pitfalls of modern society in a Christian way. But are they any good? Our resident 20-somethings explore these resources and reveal something of their own battles in the fields of love...