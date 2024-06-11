Heather Tomlinson
- News Analysis
‘It’s just Gerald being Gerald’ – safeguarding inquiry into Pioneer founder concludes
Gerald Coates, the founder of a network of charismatic churches, has been found to have engaged in behaviour with under 18s that was inappropriate, according to a recent safeguarding review. Here’s what we know so far
- Magazine Features
Is LGBT ideology a new kind of colonialism?
Christian leaders in the UK have spoken of making amends for Britain’s colonial past, yet many Africans say that when it comes to sexuality, the West is still imposing its beliefs on them today. Heather Tomlinson explores the widening international chasm on sexual ethics
- Reviews
Nice Churchy Patriarchy - Liz Cooledge Jenkins
If you agree that Christian women are victims of the patriarchy and the evils of traditional gender roles, then you might value these anecdotes of a feminist navigating her way through the American Church. Otherwise, I do not find much to commend it.
- Magazine Features
Islam: Navigating the choppy waters of interfaith relations
Jesus came to bring both truth and love. Has the Church followed its master when it comes to the increasingly tense and complex subject of British Islam?
- News Analysis
Explained: Why is everyone up in arms about “Christ is King”?
A row has exploded on X (formerly Twitter) over the phrase “Christ is King”. Surely this is something all Christians believe. So why has it become contentious? Heather Tomlinson explains
- Reviews
Life in the Negative World - Aaron M Renn
Christians in the UK have long lived in what Aaron Renn calls the “negative world”, receiving hostility and suspicion from the wider culture because of our beliefs. The secularisation of the USA, where Renn lives, has been slower, but this book examines the phenomenon and suggests solutions.
- Opinion
5 ways Christians can dodge the dopamine cartels
An viral essay by historian Ted Giola says we need to act now if we want to save art and culture from the dopamine rush that is enslaving us all.
- Reviews
Worried about young people deconstructing their faith? This book might help you
Rejecting scripture as the arbiter of Christian belief and replacing it with your own personal judgements is destructive, say the authors of a new book on deconstruction. The fightback is on
- News Analysis
The Christian faith of billionaire media mogul Sir Paul Marshall
The owner of GB News and father of the former Mumford & Sons banjo player has come under fire for recent activity on social media
- Reviews
Covenant - Danny Kruger
In modern British politics, discussion about Christianity and its positive contribution to society is unusual. So a book by a sitting MP, which bemoans our collective loss of Judeo-Christian ethics and argues for their reintroduction into government policy, is welcome.
- Magazine Features
Is free speech under threat?
As a survey suggests a quarter of young people would ban the Bible if it contained hate speech, and Christians are wrongfully arrested while street preaching, Heather Tomlinson investigates: Is our freedom of speech being eroded?
- Interviews
Miriam Cates MP: ‘The Conservative Party Conference is a bit like New Wine, but with more wine’
Political newcomer and social conservative Miriam Cates MP on faith, family life and her rapid entry to the House of Commons
- Real Life
5 Christian heroes who rescued Jews from the Holocaust
Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, Heather Tomlinson reports on those honoured as the “Righteous Among the Nations”
- Interviews
Pastor Agu Irukwu: ‘The Black Church is a sleeping giant; if it wakes up, its influence is significant’
He’s planted one of the biggest churches in the UK. If we want to see revival come, it’s time we took prayer and fasting seriously, but not religiously, says Pastor Agu. When we do, the rest will fall into place
- Reviews
The end of woman - Carrie Gress
Until recently, only a few lone voices dared question whether feminism was really good for women, or society as a whole. That has changed. Unfortunately, some of the new critics are deeply misogynistic and unpleasant, such as much-discussed influencer Andrew Tate.
- News Analysis
Is rediscovering Christian values the key to fixing society?
A new coalition of influencers, including Jordan Peterson, Miriam Cates MP and Baroness Stroud, believe that in order to solve the West’s problems, we must return to our Judeo-Christian foundations. Heather Tomlinson reports from the inaugural ARC conference
- News Analysis
Are Christian pop stars refusing to play at LGBT events?
It’s not often you see a Christian singer’s faith headlined in the mainstream press. When you do, it’s often due to a controversy. At first glance, this seems to be the case with the row engulfing 90s pop group Eternal - but the story isn't quite as simple as it seems, explains Heather Tomlinson
- Magazine Features
Why more Christians are homeschooling their children
Despite the Church’s best efforts, Christian belief continues to decline among younger generations. Could home education form part of the answer?
- Reviews
Strange new world - Carl R Trueman
The world’s values have changed rapidly in the past decade. Critics have attributed such changes to the decline in Christian belief, or an upsurge in Marxist thinking of oppressor vs oppressed. But Carl Trueman’s work shows that it’s a lot more complicated than that. He defines the root cause as ...
- Magazine Features
How to live for God in a secular age
Most Christians say the culture around us is becoming more and more hostile to our faith. What should we do in response?