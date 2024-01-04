Heather Keates
Heather has spent 25 years working in the field of debt advice. As well as running Community Money Advice (CMA) she continues to volunteer at her local CMA centre. She lives in rural Shropshire with her family and happily spends her free time sewing, knitting, strimming down brambles and cheering on her beloved Brighton and Hove Albion football team.
- Opinion
Chris Marriott (1977-2023): A Good Samaritan who loved God and loved people
Tributes have poured in for the Sheffield-based Christian charity worker, Chris Marriott, 46, who was hit by a car while helping a stranger. The tragic circumstances of his death led to police praising him as a “Good Samaritan”. In a statement his family said, “Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus. We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour.”