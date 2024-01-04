Heather Keates

Tributes have poured in for the Sheffield-based Christian charity worker, Chris Marriott, 46, who was hit by a car while helping a stranger. The tragic circumstances of his death led to police praising him as a “Good Samaritan”. In a statement his family said, “Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus. We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour.”