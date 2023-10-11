Harvey Kwiyani
Dr Harvey Kwiyani is a Malawian theologian currently serving as CEO of Global Connections. He leads a Masters program exploring diasporas in world Christianity at Church Mission Society. He has authored several books, including Sent Forth: African Missionary Work in the West and Multicultural Kingdom: Ethnic Diversity, Mission and the Church. He blogs at www.harveykwiyani.substack.com
We cannot evangelise in Liverpool the way we do in Lagos
The re-evangelisation of Europe will require white and minority ethnic Christians to work together, says Harvey Kwiyani. Both groups have much to learn from the other, he says. Only then will revival come to our shores