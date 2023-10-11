Harvey Kwiyani

Dr Harvey Kwiyani is a Malawian theologian currently serving as CEO of Global Connections. He leads a Masters program exploring diasporas in world Christianity at Church Mission Society. He has authored several books, including Sent Forth: African Missionary Work in the West and Multicultural Kingdom: Ethnic Diversity, Mission and the Church. He blogs at www.harveykwiyani.substack.com 

Contact info

Website:
www.harveykwiyani.substack.com