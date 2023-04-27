Harry Benson
Harry Benson is married to Kate, father of six children, research director for Marriage Foundation, and co-author (with Kate) of the bestseller What Mums Want (and Dads Need to Know): Things I wish I knew before I said I do (Lion Books)
Contact info
- Website:
- www.marriagefoundation.org.uk
- Opinion
The Archbishop’s report on families is a capitulation to our times
The CofE’s Love Matters departs from the traditional Christian view on marriage, and fails to examine the evidence for why it is still the most secure structure within which to raise children and protect long term relationships, says Harry Benson
- Opinion
‘Happy wife, happy life’ is true. Now the research proves it
New research shows that the happiness levels of a mother are twice as important as the happiness levels of a father for predicting whether parents will stay together. Research director of the Marriage Foundation, Harry Benson, explains how the Bible got there first when it comes to a blueprint for healthy, happy relationships
- Opinion
Why civil partnership for heterosexual couples could be a good thing
Harry Benson from Marriage Foundation explains why he thinks the latest court ruling enabling heterosexual couples to enter into a civil partnership will not damage the institution of marriage
- Archive content
Mending Marriage
Looking from the outside in Harry’s marriage to Kate seemed perfect, but the reality was very different. Discover how their marriage was mended and how you can use the experience of the ups and downs of married life to support other couples.