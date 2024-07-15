Hannah Steele

Hannah Steele

Rev Dr Hannah Steele is the director of St Mellitus College London, where she is also lecturer in Mission and Evangelism. She is the author of Living His Story: revealing the extraordinary love of God in ordinary ways which was the Archbishop of Canterbury’s 2021 Lent book and a Sunday Times Bestseller. Her most recent book is Living His Story Together: Being a community of missionary disciples (SPCK).