Hannah Nation
Hannah Nation is a writer, editor, and content strategist. She currently serves as managing director of the Center for House Church Theology and as content director for China Partnership. Her topics of interest are: the urban Chinese house church movement; print and digital textual communities; historic global Christianity; and the history of women and the Church.
- Opinion
You should spend time with a persecuted pastor this Advent
Hannah Nation has worked with persecuted Chinese house church leaders on a new manifesto entitled Faithful Disobedience. Their moving stories are a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas, she says