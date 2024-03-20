Guy Hewitt
Rev Guy Hewitt is an Anglican priest and social inclusion advocate. A social policy specialist and former diplomat, he is the Church of England’s director of racial justice
- Opinion
£1bn is a start. But if we really want to end racism, it’ll take the whole Church
News that the CofE hopes to create a £1bn fund to address the legacy of slavery has been met with mixed reactions. It’s another indication that there’s still a long way to go to eliminate racial discrimination, says Guy Hewitt
- Reviews
We’re all capable of evil. That’s the message of Auschwitz drama ‘Zone of Interest’
The horror of evil is not that it is rare, but that it is so common and banal, says Guy Hewitt