Greg Garrett

Dr. Greg Garrett is a professional writer who teaches creative writing, film, literature, and theology classes at Baylor University. He is the author of almost thirty books of fiction, nonfiction, memoir, and translation, including the critically-acclaimed novels Free Bird, Cycling, Shame, The Prodigal, and Bastille Day. Dr. Garrett is best-known as one of America’s leading voices on religion and culture. His most recent nonfiction book is The Gospel According to James Baldwin.