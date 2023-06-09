Gordon Pettie
Gordon Pettie is part of the management team of Revelation TV, whose main studios are in Spain. He is a trustee of the UK charity, the Revelation Foundation. Gordon is the author of a number of books including 'Do it again Lord', ‘Not if but when’ and 'Hey Howie’. Gordon has been married to Lorna for over 50 years and the couple have three children and five grandchildren.
- Opinion
Pat Robertson (1930-2023): The controversial broadcaster who brought Christian TV to the mainstream
The 93 year-old founder of CBN and the 700 Club has died at his home in Virgina Beach. Gordon Pettie says he'll be remembered as a fearless Christian leader who tackled the topics many would rather avoid