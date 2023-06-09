Gordon Pettie

Gordon Pettie is part of the management team of Revelation TV, whose main studios are in Spain. He is a trustee of the UK charity, the Revelation Foundation. Gordon is the author of a number of books including 'Do it again Lord', ‘Not if but when’ and 'Hey Howie’. Gordon has been married to Lorna for over 50 years and the couple have three children and five grandchildren.