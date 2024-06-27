George Pitcher
George Pitcher is a visiting fellow at the LSE and an Anglican priest.
- Opinion
Why don’t people trust the Church of England? (Clue: social media isn’t to blame)
If the Church of England wants to restore trust, it needs to earn it, says George Pitcher. Social media is not the problem, it’s the lack of transparency in dealing with the hard issues
- Opinion
The surprisingly spiritual benefits of Mosley’s 5:2 diet
Having lost weight and discovered the advantages of feeling hungry, George Pitcher is grateful to Dr Michael Mosley for popularising the ancient spiritual practice of fasting. Just don’t be smug about it, he says
- Opinion
Starmer is right to welcome Natalie Elphicke. It’s the Christian thing to do
The Christian call to welcome does not nullify the need for justice, says George Pitcher. Whether it’s MPs, entertainers or asylum seekers, the Church’s job is not to judge. That is a matter for the judiciary
- Opinion
The biblical prophets criticised Israel for their immorality. We should do the same
Old Testament prophets would have condemned Israel for departing from the ways of peace, says George Pitcher. The death of seven aid workers in Gaza is another example of innocents caught in the crossfire. It has to stop
- Opinion
Dear politicians, I know the country has no money left. But you can still be generous
From Lee Anderson’s uncharitable comments about the Mayor of London to the Rwanda policy, economic lack can result in a meanness of spirit, says George Pitcher. But Christ offers a different way
- Opinion
The death of Gazans has reached biblical proportions. Christians must speak out against it
The killing and displacement of Gazans must be stopped, says George Pitcher. It’s time for Christians to demand the British government cease supplying arms to Israel
- Opinion
Young people are open to God. And he is meeting them where they are
The gospel is looking more and more attractive to younger generations, says George Pitcher
- Opinion
A light in the darkness: Why we need the hope of advent
The world may seem dark this advent, but that’s even more reason to turn to Jesus, the light of the world. He illuminates the darkness and lightens our load. That’s something worth celebrating, says Rev George Pitcher
- Opinion
As we remember the dead this weekend, let’s honour the peace they gave us
With pro-Palestinian demonstrations planned in the capital this Armistice Day, George Pitcher says it’s easy to call for peace when the conflict is thousands of miles away - much harder when your family is under constant threat from terrorists. Nevertheless, he says, peaceful protests should be welcomed, but antisemitism cannot
- Opinion
I’ll quit being a vicar on Sunday
The gospel may need no refreshing, but we do. It’s time to go, says George Pitcher
- Opinion
The Reckoning: Hard but necessary viewing reminds us of the worst of human nature
The BBC’s four-part drama-documentary about Jimmy Savile, The Reckoning, concluded this week. Is it TV titillation asks George Pitcher, or a reminder that we do not have the moral option of looking away from such crimes?
- Opinion
Israel must be defended. So too must innocent Palestinians
Following Hamas’ brutal terror attacks, George Pitcher understands the pledges from Western leaders to “stand with Israel”. But he wonders if such statements of support are incomplete
- Opinion
Braverman cannot dispense with human rights. They’re God’s idea
In declaring her intention to rip up the UN refugee convention, the Home Secretary is creating the extreme politics she espouses to fear, says George Pitcher. Until the UK looks after its global neighbour, our migration problems cannot be solved
- Opinion
Political demise may be inevitable, but it isn’t a sign of end times
Is there is something of the end times about our government, asks George Pitcher? And if so, what does this say about God’s created order?
- Reviews
Dialogues des Carmelites: The opera that lifts the lid on female martyrdom
The devastatingly powerful opera is a testament to human courage and, distinctly, female martyrdom. It also points to Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the cross, says George Pitcher
- Opinion
What Christians can learn from Just Stop Oil
Is climate activism the new religion? Amid the party politics surrounding green policies - from the Uxbridge by-election to new oil and gas drilling licences in Scotland - George Pitcher argues there is much the Church could learn about loving our enemies from those on the frontlines of campaigning for change
- Opinion
There's a God-shaped hole in the BBC's science documentaries
Two new films from the BBC and Humanists UK, featuring Chris Packham and Dr Alice Roberts, seek to explain the origin of our planet from a scientific, secular point of view. But in ignoring the divine, they raise more spiritual questions than they answer, says George Pitcher
- Opinion
Why cricket is the Church of England at play
Cricket is probably the only field game that men play fully clothed, observes George Pitcher. It reminds him of the "dressing-up wing of the Church”
- Opinion
Prince William’s bid to end homelessness has Christian values at its heart
The Christian faith has a long tradition of caring for the least, the last and the lost. So it was a joyous surprise to hear the heir to the throne – and future Defender of the Faith – champion such Christian values through his new scheme to end homelessness, says George Pitcher
- Opinion
There is only one true source of truth, and it’s not Boris Johnson
When we exchange objective truth for the lies and deceit of self-interest, we make an idol of ourselves, says George Pitcher. Only in Jesus do we find a better way