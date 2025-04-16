George Lapshynov

George is a Researcher at Theos. He holds degrees in International Relations and History & Politics from the University of Glasgow. He is interested in the place of wisdom in contemporary politics and has published articles on the history of sacred music.

    Opinion

    English Heritage is wrong. Easter isn’t pagan

    2025-04-16T10:37:00

    As English Heritage release a children’s booklet claiming “the goddess Eostre gave Easter its name!”, George Lapshynov debunks the increasingly common claim that Easter originated as a pagan festival