George Lapshynov
George is a Researcher at Theos. He holds degrees in International Relations and History & Politics from the University of Glasgow. He is interested in the place of wisdom in contemporary politics and has published articles on the history of sacred music.
- Opinion
English Heritage is wrong. Easter isn’t pagan
As English Heritage release a children’s booklet claiming “the goddess Eostre gave Easter its name!”, George Lapshynov debunks the increasingly common claim that Easter originated as a pagan festival