Gavin Ashenden
Dr Gavin Ashenden is a former Anglican bishop and chaplain to the late Queen Elizabeth II. He is now a member of the Catholic Church and associate editor of The Catholic Herald
- Opinion
Disrupting a church service in the name of climate change isn’t Christian
Christian Climate Action has interrupted a service at Chichester Cathedral in order to protest about climate change. But whatever your views on the environment, the worship of God is sacrosanct. It should not be disrupted - especially by those who claim to follow Jesus - argues Gavin Ashenden
- Opinion
Sex toys in advent calendars? It’s the antithesis of Christmas
The advent calendar was designed as a spiritual discipline to help Christians prepare for the coming of Christ. But designer versions, or ones filled with expensive gifts, alcohol and even sex toys, are instead turning them into a platform for vice and excess, says Dr Gavin Ashenden