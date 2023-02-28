Felix Aremo
Felix Aremo is missiologist field director at London City Mission. He is a Bible teacher, evangelistic speaker and mission theologian. He trains Christian leaders and gospel workers in mission, specifically urban apologetics, cross-cultural disciple-making and building diverse gospel communities
- Opinion
‘Have you been washed in the blood of the lamb, brother?’ 5 ways to avoid Christianese in your evangelism
Struggle to share your Christian faith without slipping into jargon? Felix Aremo shares his tops tips for choosing your words wisely