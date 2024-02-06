Evan L John
Evan L John is a policy advisor for a charity in London. In his spare time, he writes poems, stories, and the occasional opinion piece
- Opinion
No Suella, the Church is not facilitating bogus asylum claims
Despite Suella Braverman’s claims, the Church is not to blame for Abdul Ezedi remaining in the UK, says Evan L John. It’s a broken system that deports vulnerable Christians and allows violent criminals to remain. MPs should stop slinging mud and work out how to make assessments safer