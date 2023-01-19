Esther Swaffield-Bray
Esther Swaffield-Bray is IJM UK's Chief Partnerships Officer. She leads a dynamic team who work across England to engage local partners, champions and supporters with the global movement to end slavery and violent oppression. Prior to IJM, Esther was a teacher. She holds a BA in literature from the University of Durham and an MA in leadership from Warwick University. She lives with her husband Tom, in the North East of England.
