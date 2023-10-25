Dr Sara Schumacher

Dr Sara Schumacher is academic dean, tutor and senior lecturer in theology and the arts at St Mellitus College. Sara studied at the Institute for Theology, Imagination and the Arts (University of St Andrews) and completed a doctorate on contemporary church patronage of the visual arts. Since then, she has been a Pedagogy Fellow with the Yale Centre for Faith and Culture’s Christ and Being Human project. She trained and worked as a graphic designer and continues to enjoy all things art-related