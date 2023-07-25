Dr Matthew Halsted
Dr Matthew Halsted is a professor at Eternity Bible College, California. He holds a PhD in philosophical hermeneutics and biblical studies from the London School of Theology and is the author of the forthcoming book The End of the World as You Know It: What the Bible really says about the end times (and why it’s good news) (Lexham Press)
Why it’s time for Christians to take UFOs seriously
As a high-ranking US government official claims there is hard evidence which proves we are not alone in the universe, Dr Matthew L Halsted asks, if alien life were discovered, should it undermine your Christian faith?