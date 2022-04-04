Dr Katie Gaddini
Dr Katie Gaddini is a sociologist at the Social Research Institute, University College London. She is also an affiliated researcher in the University of Johannesburg’s Department of Sociology. Gaddini previously worked in the prevention of gender-based violence in Peru, South Africa, Spain, and the United States. She is the author of The Struggle to Stay: Why single evangelical women are leaving the Church (Columbia University Press).
Contact info
- Website:
- www.katiegaddini.com
- Opinion
Why single Christian women are leaving the church
If leaders don’t respond to women’s concerns about sexism, misogyny and their role in church life soon, it will be too late to stem the tide, says Dr Katie Gaddini