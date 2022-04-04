Dr Katie Gaddini

Dr Katie Gaddini is a sociologist at the Social Research Institute, University College London. She is also an affiliated researcher in the University of Johannesburg’s Department of Sociology. Gaddini previously worked in the prevention of gender-based violence in Peru, South Africa, Spain, and the United States. She is the author of The Struggle to Stay: Why single evangelical women are leaving the Church (Columbia University Press).

Contact info

Website:
www.katiegaddini.com